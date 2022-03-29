Metaura Pro wearable personal air-conditioner keeps you cool

If you are looking to stay cool during the hotter months then you may be interested in a new personal wearable air-conditioner in the form of the Metaura Pro. Designed to be the world’s first wearable AC capable of blowing a constant cold airflow at a temperature of 7°F lower than the surrounding environment.

The micro air-conditioner features a companion application for full control as well as a rechargeable battery providing up to 8 hours of use on a single charge. When flat the 22 watt fast charging technology allows you to charge the Metaura Pro in a short space of time.

Wearable air-conditioner

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“What sets Metaura Pro apart from the competition is that it produces genuine cold air lower than the surrounding ambient temperature, refreshing you during those dog days of summer. In conjunction with a efficient semi-conductor chip and three skin-friendly cooling plates that enfolds completely to the back and sides of your neck, Metaura Pro delivers truly personal air conditioned space, that cools down your entire body.”

With the assumption that the Metaura Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Metaura Pro wearable personal air-conditioner project watch the promotional video below.

“Conventional portable fans don’t produce a cold airstream in a hot environment; they only circulate heated air mixed with the ambient temperature. The stronger the wind blows, the hotter you get. This is definitely not what you want during those sweltering summer days. That’s why we created Metaura Pro; to deliver a more advanced portable cooling solution.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wearable personal air-conditioner, jump over to the official Metaura Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals