Metal moving mechanical model kits from $39 are the perfect gift

If you are looking for the perfect gift, enjoy building metal model kits or know someone who enjoys the construction process, you may be interested in a range of mechanical models created by the team at Metal Time. From space stations to lighthouses the range of mechanical models is available for a limited time from Kickstarter offering moving mechanical systems made entirely from stainless steel.

Each kit comes with everything you need including full instructions on how to build each unique model and a huge selection of different bills are available including the Titanic, International Space Station, Nautilus from the Jules Verne epic 20,000 Leagues under the Sea and more.

Nautilus Metal Time mechanical model

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Let’s do something creative what will bring you pleasure, to make something beautiful by your own hands and spend time with those you truly love. Since the commencement of navigation history, sailors have been using lighthouses as landmarks. Initially, these were huge bonfires, and currently, they are electric lamps, characteristic of complex lenses and mirrors system. As for indicators of guiding light and amulets from dangers, lighthouses have all through been a basis for motivation for creative people. “

Metal model construction kits

If the Metal Time campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Metal Time mechanical models project review the promotional video below.

“Metal-Time is a unique construction set, made of eco-friendly materials, consists of many parts. Learn how to assemble engines, hulls, mechanisms of submarines, batteries of spaceships and much more, all from pure steel. Metal Time Workshop Collectors Club – you may become a proud member of. When you register your kit at our website, we invite you to joint the Club.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mechanical models, jump over to the official Metal Time crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

