Metal keyboard keycap set by Awekeys on Kickstarter

If you have been searching for premium keycaps for your mechanical keyboard you might be interested in the new full metal keycaps out from Awekeys. Available in 17 different color options including Gold, Silver, Titanium and more the keycaps are manufactured using recyclable metal and provide an authentic “Thock” when when typing.

Full metal keycaps

In a world where sustainability is increasingly important, the creators of these keycaps have taken a proactive approach by using recycled metals in their production. This not only reduces waste but also provides a unique aesthetic that sets these keycaps apart from their plastic counterparts. The use of recycled metals also contributes to the durability of the keycaps, ensuring that they can withstand heavy daily usage without showing signs of wear and tear.

Early bird deals are now available for the original project from roughly $149 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Join us on this exciting journey as we unlock the true potential of your mechanical keyboard. Embrace the freedom of customization, express yourself through every keystroke, and experience a whole new level of satisfaction with our environmentally friendly metal keycaps. At the heart of our innovation lies a deep commitment to minimizing our ecological footprint without compromising on quality or design. “

In terms of compatibility, these metal keycaps are designed to fit MX stem, a common type of stem used in mechanical keyboards. This makes them a versatile choice, suitable for a wide range of mechanical keyboards. Additionally, the set includes 115 keys in the Cherry profile, a popular keycap shape that is known for its comfortable typing experience. These keycaps can fit most mechanical keyboards for both ANSI and ISO layouts, providing flexibility for users around the world.

Recycled metal keycaps

Beyond the standard keyboard layouts, these metal keycaps can also be used on various other layouts. Whether you have a tenkeyless (TKL), full-size, or compact layouts like 60%, 65%, 75%, 96%, these keycaps can adapt, offering a unique typing experience regardless of your keyboard’s layout.

“With our wide range of colors and textures, there are 17 variants you can choose from, you can unleash your creativity and find the perfect shade to reflect your unique style and preferences on your keyboards. With seven vibrant colors to choose from, you can personalize your keyboard to match your style and mood. “

The production process of these metal keycaps is a testament to the blend of technology and craftsmanship. The keycaps are made using advanced Full CNC machining, a manufacturing process known for its precision and durability. This process ensures that each keycap is crafted to the highest standard, resulting in a product that not only looks good but also performs exceptionally well.

With the assumption that the Awekeys crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Awekeys full metal keyboard keycaps project survey the promotional video below.

Mechanical keyboard metal keycaps

To cater to different aesthetic preferences, these keycaps come in a range of color options. For those seeking something truly special, there are three special editions plated with real gold, silver, and black titanium. These editions add a touch of luxury to your keyboard, making it a standout piece on your desk.

“What’s more, each color comes in both metallic matte and pearl glossy finishes.Whether you prefer a sleek and shiny look or a more understated and textured feel, we’ve got you covered.”

Metal keycaps

These metal keycaps for mechanical keyboards offer a unique blend of sustainability, compatibility, and craftsmanship. They are a testament to the potential of recycled materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, resulting in a product that is as durable as it is beautiful. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional writer, or simply someone who enjoys typing, these metal keycaps can enhance your typing experience while contributing to a more sustainable future.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the full metal keyboard keycaps, jump over to the official Awekeys crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



