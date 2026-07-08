Meta’s Glasses 1.26 Update Drains Battery and Breaks Sync

The Meta v1.26 firmware update has sparked considerable discussion among smart glasses users, particularly those with Meta Ray-Ban, Meta Original and Oakley models. In the video below Phones & Drones highlights several critical issues that could impact your decision to update. Among the most significant concerns is a noticeable increase in battery drain, especially when using AI-driven features, compounded by the lack of a battery saver mode. Connectivity problems, such as unreliable media syncing with iPhones and delays in reconnecting after unfolding the glasses, further complicate the update’s rollout. These challenges, combined with missing features like WhatsApp integration due to server-side delays, have left many users questioning whether the update is worth the trade-offs.

In this review, you’ll gain insight into the specific drawbacks of the v1.26 update, including sluggish AI functionality and inconsistent Wi-Fi Aware transfers. Explore how these issues could affect your daily use and whether the improvements, such as faster image recognition and enhanced voice command reliability, are enough to offset the downsides. By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of whether to proceed with the update or wait for a more refined version.

Key Issues with the v1.26 Update

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Battery Issues: The v1.26 update causes faster battery drain, especially with AI features and lacks a battery saver mode, limiting prolonged use.

The v1.26 update causes faster battery drain, especially with AI features and lacks a battery saver mode, limiting prolonged use. AI Functionality Problems: Users overview sluggish AI responses, delays and missing features like New Spark AI and dynamic photos, reducing reliability.

Users overview sluggish AI responses, delays and missing features like New Spark AI and dynamic photos, reducing reliability. Connectivity Challenges: Media syncing with iPhones is inconsistent, Wi-Fi Aware transfers often fail and reconnection delays disrupt user experience.

Media syncing with iPhones is inconsistent, Wi-Fi Aware transfers often fail and reconnection delays disrupt user experience. Server-Side Rollout Delays: Key features like WhatsApp integration remain unavailable post-update, frustrating users with staggered feature releases.

Key features like WhatsApp integration remain unavailable post-update, frustrating users with staggered feature releases. Positive Improvements: The update enhances AI understanding, image recognition, voice commands, hibernation efficiency and Bluetooth stability, but these are overshadowed by the drawbacks.

The v1.26 update has raised several concerns, with users reporting issues related to battery performance, AI functionality, connectivity and feature availability. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most pressing problems:

Battery Drain: A significant number of users have reported faster battery depletion, particularly when using AI-driven features. The absence of a battery saver mode further compounds this issue, making it difficult to rely on the glasses for extended periods.

A significant number of users have reported faster battery depletion, particularly when using AI-driven features. The absence of a battery saver mode further compounds this issue, making it difficult to rely on the glasses for extended periods. AI Functionality: Sluggish response times and frequent processing delays have been noted. Features such as New Spark AI, dynamic photos and expanded language support are either missing or not functioning as intended, leading to frustration among users.

Sluggish response times and frequent processing delays have been noted. Features such as New Spark AI, dynamic photos and expanded language support are either missing or not functioning as intended, leading to frustration among users. Connectivity Problems: Media syncing with iPhones has become unreliable and Wi-Fi Aware transfers often fail, requiring repeated manual reconnections. Additionally, delays in reconnecting after removing the glasses from their case or unfolding them disrupt the seamless experience users expect.

Media syncing with iPhones has become unreliable and Wi-Fi Aware transfers often fail, requiring repeated manual reconnections. Additionally, delays in reconnecting after removing the glasses from their case or unfolding them disrupt the seamless experience users expect. Server-Side Rollout Delays: Some features, including WhatsApp integration, remain inaccessible even after updating. This staggered release approach has left users waiting for promised functionality, adding to their dissatisfaction.

Battery Performance: A Major Concern

One of the most significant drawbacks of the v1.26 update is its adverse effect on battery performance. Many users have observed a noticeable decline in battery life, particularly when engaging AI features. Without a dedicated battery saver mode, the glasses struggle to maintain sufficient power for prolonged use. For individuals who rely on their smart glasses throughout the day, this issue could severely limit their practicality. If extended battery life is a priority for you, it may be prudent to delay updating until this issue is addressed.

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AI Features: Slower and Less Reliable

The update has introduced several challenges related to AI functionality, undermining the seamless experience users have come to expect. Slower response times and frequent delays in processing tasks have been widely reported. Advanced features such as New Spark AI and dynamic photos, which were anticipated to enhance productivity and user engagement, are either absent or not functioning as intended. For users who depend on AI-driven capabilities for daily tasks or professional use, these shortcomings can be particularly disruptive.

Connectivity: Inconsistent and Disruptive

Connectivity issues have emerged as a significant pain point in the v1.26 update. Media syncing with iPhones has become inconsistent, with users frequently encountering failed transfers via Wi-Fi Aware. These problems often necessitate manual intervention, which detracts from the convenience of the device. Furthermore, delays in reconnecting after removing the glasses from their case or unfolding them have been reported, disrupting workflows and diminishing the overall user experience. If seamless connectivity is essential to your usage, this update may not meet your expectations.

Server-Side Rollout: Features Still Missing

Even after installing the update, some features remain unavailable due to delays in the server-side rollout. For example, WhatsApp functionality, a highly anticipated feature for many users, has yet to be fully implemented. This staggered release approach has left users waiting for promised improvements, further compounding their frustrations. If you rely on these features for communication or productivity, the current update may fall short of your needs.

What the Update Gets Right

Despite its shortcomings, the v1.26 update does introduce several positive changes that may appeal to some users. These include:

Improved AI Understanding: Contextual responses have become more accurate, enhancing the overall user experience.

Contextual responses have become more accurate, enhancing the overall user experience. Faster Image Recognition: The glasses now process and identify images with greater speed and precision.

The glasses now process and identify images with greater speed and precision. Enhanced Voice Recognition: Navigation and voice commands are more reliable, making interactions smoother and more intuitive.

Navigation and voice commands are more reliable, making interactions smoother and more intuitive. Optimized Hibernation: The device manages power more efficiently when not in use, contributing to better energy conservation.

The device manages power more efficiently when not in use, contributing to better energy conservation. Consistent Bluetooth Reconnections: Bluetooth connectivity has become more stable, reducing interruptions during use.

Additionally, there have been no reports of devices being bricked or experiencing major hardware failures, which provides some reassurance for users concerned about potential risks associated with the update.

Should You Update?

Given the range of issues introduced by the Meta v1.26 update, it is advisable to approach this update with caution. While the improvements in AI understanding, image recognition and voice command reliability are promising, the drawbacks, such as battery drain, connectivity problems and missing features, currently outweigh the benefits for most users. Waiting for a subsequent patch or update to address these issues will ensure a more stable and satisfying experience with your smart glasses. By delaying the update, you can avoid unnecessary disruptions and fully enjoy the capabilities of your device once the problems are resolved.

Media Credit: Phones And Drones



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