Meta launches new 3D avatars

Meta has announced that it is launching some new 3D avatars for Facebook, Instagram Stories, and Messenger.

The new 3D avatars will be available on Instagram Stories, Facebook Messenger, and also on Facebook and they have also partnered with the NFL so you can give your avatar an NFL outfit.

We’re beginning to roll out our updated 3D Avatars to Facebook and Messenger and for the first time Instagram Stories and DMs. Starting today people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can show up as their virtual self across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more.

VR and Quest are key parts of our metaverse vision, but we see the metaverse as an interconnected digital world, one that bridges VR and AR, in addition to more familiar platforms like your phone and computer. Rolling out avatars across our platforms is an early step towards making this a reality. We hope your new virtual self enables you to be represented online the way you want — whether that’s to friends and family, your local community or beyond.

You can find out more details about the new 3D avatars coming to Facebook, Instagram Stories, and Messenger over at Meta at the link below.

Source Meta

