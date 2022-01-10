Meta launches Privacy Center for Facebook and more

Meta has announced that it is launching a new Privacy Center for its range of apps including Facebook and it is expected to be made available for other apps in the future.

The new Privacy Center for Facebook comes with five modules which include Security, Sharing, Collection, Use and Ads, you can find out more details about all of these modules.

Today, we’re introducing Privacy Center to educate people on their privacy options and make it easier to understand how we collect and use information. In Privacy Center, you can learn about our approach to privacy, read up on our Data Policy and learn how to use the many privacy and security controls that we offer.

To start, Privacy Center is now available to some people using Facebook on desktop, and we will roll it out to more people and apps in the coming months. We’ve built a number of privacy and security controls across our apps and technologies over the years, and our goal is for Privacy Center to serve as a hub for those controls and privacy education.

You can find out more information about the new Meta Privacy Center for Facebook over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Facebook

