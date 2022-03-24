eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ mesh wireless networking

eero because this week introduced its new Series 6 mesh wireless networking products in the form of the eero Pro 6E and eero 6+. The eero Pro 6E is now available as a two pack priced at $499 or as a three pack for $699. While a single eero Pro 6E is available to preorder price to $299 and the eero 6+ dual pack is available from $239 and a triple pack for $299. The eero 6+ 1-pack is available for pre-order for $139.

While the basic eero 6 is available on its own at $89 as a two pack for $139 and as a triple pack for $199. Customers have the option to add the companies online security service eero Secure+ for an additional $9.99 per month.

The eero Pro 6E, the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh wifi system, supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, provides coverage for over 100 devices simultaneously, and offers access to the newly-authorized 6 GHz band. The entry-level eero 6+ provides users with 160 MHz radio channels and supports over 75 simultaneously-connected devices.

Mesh wireless networking

“Since eero’s beginning a little over eight years ago, we have had a vision to provide every home around the world with wifi that just works,” said Nick Weaver, Co-Founder and CEO of eero. “Wifi has changed a lot since then, and we’ve worked hard to expand our portfolio and make our easy-to-use, fast, secure, and reliable whole-home wifi systems more accessible and affordable for everyone. With the introduction of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ alongside our existing eero 6 series devices, we’re taking a big step in delivering our highest performing and most affordable wifi systems for everyone.””

Source : eero

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals