Linksys AXE8400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh router

The new Linksys AXE8400 Mesh router unveiled at CES 2021 is powered by Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210 Platform to provide “blazingly fast performance” across hundreds of devices. Offering tri-band connectivity via 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz ranges an a 5 Gbps WAN port. Other features of the Linksys AXE8400 Mesh router include four Gigabit LAN ports, and one USB 3.0 port for multiple hardwire or USB connections.

Once installed the Mesh router is capable of providing coverage to up to 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 65 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. Linksys AXE8400 will be available beginning Spring/Summer 2021 in the US priced at $450 for a 1-pack, $850 for a 2-pack, and $1,200 for a 3-pack from Linksys ad its partners.

“The Linksys AXE8400 system is compatible with Linksys Intelligent Mesh products, including previous versions, to support all smart devices whether 6E-certified or not, and uses the same app-based setup as other Linksys mesh solutions to make Wi-Fi less intimidating. It houses proprietary technology combined with the industry’s highest standards and certifications to provide consumers a fast, reliable, safe and secure network.”

Source : Linksys

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals