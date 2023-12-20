Mercedes to use turquoise coloured lights for automated driving

Mercedes Benz has revealed that it will use turquoise-coloured lights on its vehicles for automated driving, the car maker has received approval for these lights in California and Nevada in the USA.

There are slightly different permits for each state and the new lights will be displayed when the Mercedes Benz Drive Pilot system is in use, you can see more details below on what is planned.

Mercedes-Benz has become the world’s first automobile manufacturer to receive permits for special exterior marker lights for automated driving in the states of California and Nevada. The California exemption permit for testing vehicles in California is initially limited to two years. The Nevada permit applies to Mercedes-Benz Model Year 2026 production vehicles and will remain valid until a statutory modification is achieved with the state legislature.

Both permits allow Mercedes-Benz to gain important insights into the interaction of automated vehicles and other road users. The inclusion of marker lights is poised to substantially enhance public acceptance of automated driving and contribute to road safety, as the lights make the automated driving system’s status clearly visible from the exterior. This also allows traffic law enforcement and police officers to identify the system’s status and determine whether drivers are permitted to engage in secondary activities during the conditionally automated journey. Designed in accordance with SAE J3134 Recommended Practice, the turquoise-coloured marker lights for automated driving in California are integrated into the front and rear lights as well as the two outside mirrors in Mercedes-Benz testing vehicles.

You can find out more details about Mercedes Benz and their Drive Pilot automated driving system over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



