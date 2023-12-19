Mercedes gets approval for conditionally automated driving test license in China

Mercedes Benz has announced that it has received approval for a conditionally automated driving road test license in Beijing, China. Mercedes Benz is one of the first automakers to receive approval for this new conditionally automated driving (Level 3)[1] highway road test license in Beijing.

The carmaker will start testing its conditionally automated driving system testing on the highways in Beijing, more details below about what the company has planned for the tests.

Mercedes-Benz has consistently been a pioneer in automated driving. It started in 1986 with adaptive cruise control testing. Today, it is the only car manufacturer in the world with the world’s first internationally valid system approval for conditionally automated driving and a SAE Level 4 driverless parking system in place. In China, Mercedes-Benz has been conducting proving ground tests of Level 3 systems for years.

“Mercedes-Benz as the leader in automated driving technology is dedicated to providing the best customer experience – worldwide. After bringing our DRIVE PILOT to Germany and the U.S., the testing license in Beijing is the next important milestone to get conditionally automated driving ready for Chinese roads. We will incorporate all our global expertise to support the local R&D team for a safe and reliable system design.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG,

Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

You can find out more details about Mercedes Benz and their Drive Pilot automated driving system over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Mercedes



