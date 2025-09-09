Mercedes-Benz Unveils The GLC with EQ Technology: 440-Mile Range, 800V Architecture & More

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is set to redefine the midsize SUV segment with its innovative electric-first design. As the inaugural model in a new family of electric vehicles, the GLC seamlessly combines advanced performance, efficiency, and sustainability with the luxury and reliability synonymous with the Mercedes-Benz brand. Powered by the AI-driven MB.OS operating system, the GLC offers an intelligent driving experience that adapts to driver preferences and ensures seamless integration into daily life, making it the perfect companion for the modern, eco-conscious driver.

Unmatched Interior Innovation and Comfort

Upon entering the GLC, occupants are greeted by the stunning 99.3-centimeter (39.1-inch) MBUX HYPERSCREEN, the largest screen ever featured in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. This immersive display, complemented by ambient lighting and the optional SKY CONTROL panoramic roof with its 162 illuminated stars, creates a magical nighttime experience that improves the interior to new heights of luxury and sophistication. For eco-conscious buyers, the optional Vegan Package offers a luxurious, animal-free interior certified by The Vegan Society, setting a new standard in sustainable automotive design and catering to the growing demand for cruelty-free options in the luxury market.

Performance and Versatility Redefined

The GLC 400 4MATIC delivers powerful performance with 360 kW and an impressive range of up to 713 kilometers, ensuring that drivers can enjoy the thrill of electric driving without compromising on practicality. Its 2.4-tonne towing capacity and advanced features like ESP® trailer stabilization and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist make it a versatile companion for any adventure, whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip. Additionally, the GLC’s TERRAIN MODE and “transparent bonnet” technology instill confidence when navigating challenging terrains, while the intelligent air suspension guarantees a smooth and agile ride, adapting to various driving conditions with ease.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Safety Features

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is equipped with an array of innovative technology and safety features that ensure a secure and connected driving experience. The MB.DRIVE system, which uses up to 10 cameras, 5 radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, provides advanced driver assistance and semi-autonomous driving capabilities, enhancing both safety and convenience. The vehicle’s 800-volt system with bidirectional charging capability allows for fast and efficient charging, as well as the ability to power external devices or even other electric vehicles, making it a versatile tool for modern life. Furthermore, the GLC’s intelligent air suspension with rear-axle steering ensures exceptional handling and maneuverability, adapting to various driving conditions and providing a smooth, comfortable ride.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is set to launch in the first half of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to electrification and sustainability. While pricing details will be announced closer to the release date, customers can expect a range of models to suit various needs and budgets, ensuring that the benefits of electric driving are accessible to a wide audience. With its combination of luxury, performance, and sustainability, the GLC is poised to be a catalyst in the electric SUV market, setting a new standard for what is possible in the realm of eco-friendly transportation.

For those interested in the future of automotive technology, the Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology offers a compelling glimpse into the possibilities of intelligent, connected vehicles. The seamless integration of sustainability and luxury in the GLC’s design is likely to appeal to eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or performance. Whether drawn to its impressive range, advanced safety features, or unparalleled comfort, the Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is a vehicle that demands further exploration. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of electric mobility, the GLC stands as a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Specifications

14.9-18.8 kWh/100 km (provisional figures) Range: Up to 713 kilometers (GLC 400 4MATIC)

2.4 tonnes Screen: 99.3 cm (39.1 inches) MBUX HYPERSCREEN

Optional Vegan Package certified by The Vegan Society Roof: Optional SKY CONTROL panoramic roof with 162 illuminated stars

MB.DRIVE with up to 10 cameras, 5 radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors Charging: 800-volt system with bidirectional charging capability

