Mercedes GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe starts at €124,474

Mercedes Benz has revealed that they are now taking orders on the Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe in Europe and the car starts at €124,474. The car is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged AMG engine and it also comes with an electric turbocharger.

The performance and sportscar brand completes its successful mid-size range with the new Mercedes‑AMG GLC Coupé. The top model the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined: 170 g/km, electricity consumption combined: 12.7 kWh/100 km)[2] is now available to order online as well as at retail partners in Germany. Pricing starts at 124,474 euros1.

Striking proportions and taut surfaces underscore the distinctive presence of the Mercedes‑AMG GLC Coupé, further enhanced by its exquisite interior. The powerfully refined look is accentuated by the dedicated AMG grille, the AMG front skirt featuring the jet-wing design and the AMG side skirts. Inside, AMG seats in ARTICO man-made leather / MICROCUT AMG microfibre with unique graphics and covers add a sporty touch. Upholstery in leather and nappa leather with an embossed AMG emblem on the front head restraints is available as an option. The AMG performance seats are also available as an option.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, there are a range of different packages for the car including carbon exterior packages which start at €3,510.

Source Mercedes Benz



