Mercedes EQA 250 electric vehicle unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled it all new electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQA 250, the car is apparently based on the Mercedes GLA.

The Mercedes EQA 250 comes with 140 kW or about 190 horsepower and the vehicle will have a range of 301 miles, pricing in Germany will start at €47,540.

The car is expected to be cheaper in the UK due to the Governments electric vehicle grant scheme, exact pricing is not know as yet.

The EQA is being launched as the EQA 250 (combined electrical consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) with 140 kW [190hp] and a range according to NEDC of 486 kilometres [301 miles]. Further variants to meet specific customer requirements will follow. These will include on the one hand a series of even more athletic all-wheel-drive models with an additional electric powertrain (eATS) and an output of 200 kW or more, and on the other hand a version with a range of more than 500 kilometres (WLTP)4. Mercedes-EQ sees the key to a bigger range not in ever-larger batteries, but in systematic improvement in the efficiency of all vehicle components.

