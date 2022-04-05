Mercedes Benz unveils limited-edition Maybach byVirgil Abloh

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new limited edition Mercedes Maybach byVirgil Abloh, the car will be based on the Project Maybach that WWE saw previously.

The new Mercedes Maybach byVirgil Abloh is based on the Mercedes Maybac S-Class S680 and you can find out more details about the car below.

The highest levels of craftsmanship continue into the vehicle’s interior with an identical two-tone color scheme. The four-seat configuration, steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and headliner are finished in black and sand colored Nappa Leather, complete with sand colored trims and strips. The high-pile floor mats are black with a sand colored leather border and embroidered Mercedes-Maybach logo. To enhance its monolithic appearance, the window frames are painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed on the Piano Black middle of the center console, rear cushions, headrests and door sill panel.

Unique to the limited-edition Maybach S-Class is a personalized user interface, which presents the driver with an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX suite of cutting-edge technologies. Handpicked visual elements are used to enrich the digital content: from a home button with colored border and brand logo denoting the limited-edition, to profile pictures decorated with luxurious fashion accessories. The result is an even more intuitive vehicle that exudes the limited-edition’s distinctive style from exterior to interior. Ensuring every moment the driver spends on the road is elevated.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Maybach byVirgil Abloh over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals