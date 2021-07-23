Mercedes Benz plans switch to Electric by 2030

Mercedes Benz has announced that it plans to go fully electric by the end of the decade and all of its newly launched architectures will be electric only by 2025.

The company has released a number of electric vehicles and it is planning to launch more new EV models next year and in the coming years.

“The EV shift is picking up speed – especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce,

I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era.”

To facilitate this shift, Mercedes-Benz is unveiling a comprehensive plan which includes significantly accelerating R&D. In total, investments into battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to over €40 billion. Accelerating and advancing the EV portfolio plan will bring forward the tipping point for EV adoption.

You can find out more details about Mercedes plans for electric vehicles over at their website at the link below.

Source Mercedes

