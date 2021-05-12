Mercedes Benz EQS electric vehicle goes into production

Mercedes have started production of their new Mercedes Benz EQS electric vehicle and the first cars have already started to roll off the production line.

The Mercedes EQS is a luxury electric vehicle that was unveiled last month, production of the car has now started at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant.

EQS production in Factory 56 exemplifies sustainable and CO2-neutral vehicle manufacturing at Mercedes-Benz. Numerous measures that enhance environmental protection and resource conservation characterize the factory: as just one example, photovoltaic systems on the roof of the hall cover yearly around 30 percent of the electricity demand. Due to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types on one line is possible. The processes and equipment in the production hall of Factory 56 can therefore be precisely adapted to the requirements of the EQS electric model. This becomes clear, for example, in the “Fullflex Marriage”, whereby the vehicle body is connected to the drive system. The marriage in Factory 56 consists of several modular stations. Different powertrain variants can thus be connected to the respective vehicle bodies on the same line. Efficiency in production has also been significantly increased – which is partly due to the high level of digitalization. EQS production and development follow a new concept: product development and production of Mercedes-Benz are becoming even more digital and intelligent.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Benz EQS electric vehicle over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals