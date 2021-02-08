Mercedes Benz EQA EV starts at £40,495

The new Mercedes Benz EQA electric vehicle is now available to order ion the UK and the first deliveries will start this spring.

Pricing for the Mercedes Benz EQA start at £40,495 on the road in the UK and there are Sport and AMG Line versions of the cars available.

The electric SUV comes with a range of up to 263 miles and it has 188 horsepower, it is equipped with a 66.5 kWh battery and the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

EQA 250 Sport models come as standard with cruise control; Mirror package; Parking package with reversing camera; LED High-performance headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist; Seat Comfort package with electropneumatic four-way lumbar support for front seats; heated front seats; Multifunction sports steering wheel in leather; THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control; 18-inch alloy wheels; Active Brake Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Blind Spot Assist; MBUX multimedia system with widescreen cockpit (two 10-inch digital displays with touchpad); smartphone integration including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours. A range of Mercedes me connected services are also available.

You can find out more details about the new EQA electric vehicle over at Mercedes website at the link below, the car is now available to order.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals