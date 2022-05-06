Mercedes and will.i.am create a one off concept car

Mercedes Benz and will.i.am have unveiled their latest collaboration, the car is called the WILL.I.AMG is based on the Mercedes AMG GT.

This is a one-off creation can the design certainly looks interesting from the photos, you can see more information about its design below.

I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip-hop. I watched legendary hip-hop artists rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle,” explains will.i.am. “Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higherby reimagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.”

“Our cooperation with will.i.am has reached a new peak with ‘The Flip’. We have inspired and motivated eachother in the realization of this holistic concept, which is far more than an exceptional automotive one-off. We take our responsibility to society seriously. The success of Mercedes-AMG as a Performance Luxury brand also depends to a large extent on inspiring the next generation and giving them easy access to the latest technologies and digital progress. It is part of our tradition to always be pioneers and to dare to do something new. We are continuing this legacy into the future together with will.i.am and ‘The Flip'”, according to Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

You can find out more details about this one-off concept car from Mercedes and Will.i.am over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals