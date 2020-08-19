Mercedes AMG Project One hypercar enters new testing phase

We have been hearing about the Mercedes AMG Project One for some time, Mercedes AMG have now revealed that this new hypercar has entered a new testing phase.

The car will be powered by a hyrbid power unit that will be capable of producing more than 1,000 horsepower.

The development of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar enters a new phase, bringing it ever closer to production: several pre-production models are now practicing their fast laps at the company’s proving ground and technology center at Immendingen. Testing has now largely transitioned from the static test stands to concentrate on test tracks. For the first time, project leaders have also authorized testing of the comprehensively electrified and highly complex hybrid power unit with its full output of more than 1000 hp. The evocative and authentic sound of this exciting new power plant at full power can be heard in the accompanying video.

The adaptation of a complete Formula1 drive unit for a road-legal hypercar is a tremendous undertaking. This adaption will result in new standards being set for performance in a road-going vehicle, and thus set a new milestone in automotive history for Mercedes-AMG. The Project One must deliver exceptionally in terms of everyday driving as well as its performance capabilities, and also must be able to drive in all-electric mode. In many aspects, such as noise level, the development team ventured into uncharted territory with this project, working with great tenacity and exceptional engineering expertise to find solutions that could be developed to production maturity.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG Project One over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals