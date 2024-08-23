Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is a remarkable tribute to the brand’s 130-year legacy in the world of racing. Unveiled during the prestigious Automotive Week in Pebble Beach, California, this limited-edition masterpiece seamlessly blends innovative motorsport technology with the timeless design elements reminiscent of the 1950s. Boasting an impressive 680 hp engine, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport stands as the most powerful GT3 vehicle ever crafted in Affalterbach. This non-homologated special model not only showcases the pinnacle of performance but also marks the end of an era, being the final Mercedes-AMG GT3 version to feature a naturally aspirated engine.

Unrivaled Performance and Aerodynamic Prowess

At the heart of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport lies a formidable 6.3-litre V8 naturally aspirated engine, carefully optimized to deliver an astounding peak output of 680 hp. The vehicle’s aerodynamic components have undergone extensive development, resulting in a remarkable 15% increase in downforce compared to the base model. Drawing inspiration from the world of Formula 1®, the car features a Drag Reduction System (DRS) that enables it to achieve breathtaking top speeds exceeding 315 km/h. The high-performance braking system, equipped with carbon brake discs, further enhances the vehicle’s capabilities while significantly reducing its weight compared to its homologated counterpart.

Exclusive Availability and Comprehensive Delivery Package

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is a true collector’s item, with only 13 vehicles available worldwide. Each unit is accompanied by a comprehensive delivery package that includes a specially designed vehicle cover, a complete set of racing gear co-designed by PUMA, and a personalized bag. This exclusive model carries a retail price of EUR 1,030,000.00 (excluding VAT), reflecting its unparalleled craftsmanship and limited availability.

Uncompromising Specifications for Ultimate Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport features an impressive array of specifications that set it apart from its competitors. The AMG 6.3-litre V8 naturally aspirated engine, without air restrictor, delivers a maximum output of 500 kW / 680 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 730 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The sequential AMG six-speed competition gearbox ensures seamless power delivery, while the motorsport electronics, multi-adjustable ABS, and AMG TRACTION CONTROL provide unparalleled control and precision on the track.

The high-performance braking system features adjustable brake balance, with 6-piston fixed calipers and 390 mm carbon brake discs at the front, and 4-piston fixed calipers with 355 mm carbon brake discs at the rear. The 18″ AMG magnesium wheels with centre lock provide exceptional grip and stability, while the double wishbones front and rear axle, motorsport shock absorbers with four-way adjustable rebound and compression, and adjustable anti-roll bars ensure optimal handling and responsiveness.

The vehicle’s aerodynamics have been carefully crafted, featuring a high-downforce configuration consisting of louvres, splitters, side skirts, rear diffuser, underfloor, and a rear wing with DRS (Drag Reduction System). The 120-litre motorsport safety fuel tank ensures ample range for extended track sessions.

Inside the cockpit, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport features a carbon safety cell, five-point harness, safety nets, steel roll cage, fire extinguishing system, adjustable steering wheel and pedals, seat cover in blue chequered fabric, leather door loops and headrests, and an edition-specific badge. The Bosch DDU 10 and specially developed steering wheel with shift paddles, anodised knobs, and walnut handles provide an immersive and intuitive driving experience.

Exploring the World of Motorsport and Automotive Innovation

For enthusiasts captivated by the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, delving into the evolution of motorsport technology, the rich history of Mercedes-Benz racing cars, and the profound impact of aerodynamics on vehicle performance can provide a deeper appreciation for this limited-edition masterpiece. By exploring these fascinating topics, one can gain a comprehensive understanding of the groundbreaking innovations and illustrious heritage that have shaped this racing legend, solidifying its place in the annals of automotive history.

Source Mercedes Benz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals