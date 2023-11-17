BMW M Performance cars get new centre lock wheels

BMW has announced that it is launching some new center lock wheels for its range of BMW M Performance vehicles and they will be available for the BMW M2, BMW M3, and BMW M4, these new wheels are designed to enhance the car’s dynamic driving experience.

The retrofit products from the BMW M Performance Parts program not only enhance numerous current BMW models but also provide an additional touch of motorsport feeling to the high-performance sports cars of the BMW M GmbH. Among the particularly notable examples of technology transferred directly from the racetrack to the road are the centrelock wheels, available for selected high-performance automobiles. Design and functionality make these lightweight forged wheels absolute highlights in the diverse range of BMW M Performance Parts.

With their optimized weight, emotionally charged design, and technology adapted from motorsport connecting to the wheel bearing, the centrelock wheels emphasize the high-performance-oriented character of the vehicles equipped with them. In the case of the special edition BMW 3.0 CSL, presented on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH and sold in a limited edition of 50 units, they are part of the specifically tuned racetrack performance chassis technology. Currently, BMW M Performance centrelock wheels are offered in the Original BMW Accessories program for the BMW M2 (combined fuel consumption: 9.9 – 9.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 223 – 218 g/km according to WLTP), the BMW M3 Touring Competition with M xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 10.4 – 10.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 235 – 229 g/km according to WLTP), as well as for all model variants of the BMW M3 Sedan, BMW M4 Coupe, and BMW M4 Convertible.

You can find out more information about these new BMW center lock wheels for the range of BMW M Performance vehicles over at BMW at the link below, they are available in a range of sizes depending on the model.

