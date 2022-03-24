Mercedes-AMG GT Track Edition race car revealed

Mercedes has revealed a new racing car called the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series. The car isn’t built for a specific professional racing series. Rather it was built for well-to-do Mercedes fans to drive at track events. The car is limited-edition and will be offered in a run of 55 units to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Mercedes-AMG motorsport department.

The vehicle is the most powerful customer sports car Mercedes-AMG has ever developed. The car gets some racing qualities from the GT3 and GT4 models. Its engine is a handbuilt AMG 4.0-liter V-8 biturbo engine taken from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Power is pumped to 778 horsepower and 627 pound-foot of torque. The transmission is a sequential Hewland HLS six-speed racing gearbox. The Track Series also features an adjustable differential and a carbon fiber torque tube. Suspension is adjustable four-way Bilstein dampers. One look at the car, and it’s easy to see Mercedes-AMG also put lots of effort into the aerodynamics. With air conditioning included, the car costs €369,000 plus VAT.

