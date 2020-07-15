Mercedes AMG GT Black Series unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new version of its GT sports car, the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series, the car is powered by a hand crafted V8 that produces and impressive 720 horsepower.

This gives the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series some impressive performance, it has a top speed of 202 miles per hour and a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.1 seconds.

At Mercedes-AMG, the Black Series has been synonymous with a very special type of car since 2006: uncompromisingly sporty, with an expressive design and the most direct technology transfer from motorsport to series production. Black Series models are exclusive automotive rarities. They are not developed to gather dust in collectors’ garages, but for high-speed use on race tracks, despite being approved for road usage. The AMG GT Black Series represents a new highlight in this tradition: It features the most powerful Mercedes-AMG V8 series engine of all time.

In order to redefine the super sports car, the engine specialists in Affalterbach have once again extensively redeveloped the tried-and-tested 4.0-liter V8 biturbo unit – despite it already being renowned for excellent drivability, power delivery and torque. The specifications were clear: Significantly more power than the previous flagship model of the AMG GT family, an even more agile throttle response, maximum torque – all of which meant that a radical change was needed in the form of a new, flat-plane crankshaft.

