Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance Pricing Revealed

Last month we saw the new Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance and now Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for the car, it starts at €217,770 Euros and as we heard previously it comes with a massive 816 horsepower.

The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance represents the pinnacle of hybrid sports car engineering, seamlessly blending raw power with advanced technology. This groundbreaking model not only redefines the standards for luxury sports cars but also signifies a major leap forward in the development of hybrid performance vehicles. At the heart of this beast lies an AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, working in perfect harmony with an AMG Electric Drive Unit to unleash an astonishing 816 horsepower and a peak torque of 1,420 Nm. These figures propel the AMG GT 63 S E Performance to the top of the Mercedes-AMG lineup, solidifying its position as the fastest series-production model.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a testament to Mercedes-AMG’s relentless pursuit of excellence in performance and innovation. With the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h, this car is engineered to deliver an adrenaline-pumping driving experience. The integration of advanced features such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension, active rear-axle steering, and the AMG high-performance ceramic composite brake system further enhances its dynamic capabilities. These innovative technologies work in unison to ensure that the car remains perfectly poised and responsive, even under the most demanding driving conditions.

While the AMG GT 63 S E Performance is undeniably a powerhouse on the road, it refuses to compromise on luxury and comfort. The interior boasts an 11.9-inch MBUX multimedia touchscreen, providing a seamless and intuitive interface for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. The car also offers an unparalleled level of customization through the MANUFAKTUR programme, empowering buyers to tailor every aspect of their vehicle to their personal preferences. From the exterior paint to the interior trim, the possibilities for personalization are virtually endless. Options such as MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather seats and a carefully curated selection of sophisticated interior color schemes allow owners to create a vehicle that is a true reflection of their individual style and taste.

