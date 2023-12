Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe starts at £164,765 OTR

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for their new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe in the UK and the car starts at £164,765 on the road in the UK and it comes in a range of trim levels.

The trim levels include Premium Plus, Performance, and also Launch Edition and the car is powered by a 4.0-litre AMG V8 bi-turbo engine that produces 585 PS and 800 Nm or torque, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.2 seconds.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé is now available to order in the United Kingdom. The top model in the Mercedes-AMG range combines highly dynamic driving characteristics with increased suitability for everyday use. Components such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics enhance its dynamic character, while the more spacious interior, available two-plus-two seating layout and improved all-round visibility make the new Mercedes-AMG GT even more versatile.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is also fitted with active rear-axle steering – the rear wheels turn in either the opposite direction (under 62 mph) or the same direction (over 62 mph) as the front wheels to aid low-speed agility and high-speed stability – and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below.

Source Mercedes



