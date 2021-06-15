Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets updated

Mercedes Benz has announced that their new Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has been updated with a new MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Edition for the GT 53.

The Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe also gets some other upgrades with improved suspension with an uodated AMG Ride Control+ system.

The globally successful AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is now more individual than ever, with further updates that strengthen its position as the perfect combination of AMG-developed dynamics with everyday usability. A new MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Edition for the GT 53 further underlines the distinctive character of the four-door sports car. In addition, there is an extended choice of wheels, upholstery, trim, exterior colors and a retuned suspension with an even wider spread between sportiness and comfort. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe also already features state-of-the-art technology including sophisticated driving assistance systems and the remarkable MBUX multimedia system with AMG-specific displays and functions. For the U.S. market, a five-seat rear bench option will be newly available, and several options that were previously V8-exclusive are now orderable on the GT 53. The updated GT 4-door family will arrive at U.S. dealerships later this year.

Source Mercedes Benz

