Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe starts at $116,000

Mercedes Benz has announced that their new Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will start at $116,000 in the USA.

The car comes with a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 603 horsepoer and 627 lb ft of torque, the car has a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.7 seconds.

The redesigned 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is set to redefine the segment with more power, more technology and more style than ever before. Boasting a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine featuring an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator, this powerhouse produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, and can rocket from zero to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds. The interior also boasts the most advanced user interface from Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with touchscreen, voice control and new AMG-specific displays. Arriving in U.S. dealerships late 2020, the awe-inspiring new AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will start from $116,000*.

Source Mercedes

