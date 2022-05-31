Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition unveiled

Mercedes Benz is launching a new special edition version of its AMG E 63 S, the Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition.

The new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition will be available as a saloon and an estate and the car will get a number of upgrades over the standard model.

The Final Edition is available exclusively in matt graphite grey magno paint. 20-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design, aerodynamically optimised, high-sheen black with gloss-tinted clearcoat, emphasise the special status, as do the AMG emblem on the C-pillar and the foiling on the sides of the car.

Added to this is the AMG Night Package. It includes numerous exterior elements in high-gloss black: the front splitter of the AMG front apron, the inserts of the AMG side sill panels, the trim element in the front wings, the beltline trim strips and window surrounds, the outside mirror housings and the trim strip of the AMG rear apron. Also included in the package is heat-insulating dark tinted glass from the B-pillar. Two trapezoidal, black chrome twin tailpipe trims form the matching finish at the rear. Carbon Packages I and II can be ordered as options.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals