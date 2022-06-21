Mercedes AMG GLE Edition 55 unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new AMG version of their GLE SUV, the Mercedes AMG GLE Edition 55, the car will be available in both SUV and Coupe versions.

Both models will be available with a choice of engine options that include the GLE 53 and GLE 63 S options.

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary with four “Edition 55” special models based on the 2023 AMG GLE SUV and AMG GLE Coupe. Exquisite equipment and details, including Obsidian Black Metallic or MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint, special contrasting foil, 22-inch AMG forged wheels and unique interior touches, underscore the exclusive design. For the U.S. market, 55 units of each model will be available at U.S. dealerships later this year.

As a special identifying feature of the “Edition 55,” both sides of the vehicle feature special contrasting foil highlighting the AMG crest on each side of the vehicle. Further exciting contrasts are provided by the 22-inch forged AMG cross-spoke wheels finished in matte grey with a high-sheen rim flange. “Edition 55” lettering and laurel wreath adorning the wheel center caps testify to the superb attention to detail.

With the AMG Night Package, select exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black. Depending on the specific paint color, this results in bold contrasts or fluid transitions. High-gloss black is used for the front splitter and the trim strip of the AMG front fascia, exterior mirror housings, window surrounds and trim strip of the AMG rear fascia. Added to this are heat-insulating dark-tinted glass aft of the B-pillar and two black chrome twin tailpipe trims.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLE Edition 55 over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals