Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ unveiled

Mercedes Benz has added a new model to its E class range with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ the car is available in a choice of saloon or estate versions and it comes with some impressive performance.

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is powered by a 3.0 litre six-cylinder engine and an electric motor which has a combined output of 585 horsepower or 430 kW and it has an all-electric range of 100 kilometers.

The integration of a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with a state-of-the-art E-synchronous electric motor delivers a peak combined output of 430 kW (585 HP), which can momentarily increase to 450 kW (612 HP) during RACE START—a feature included in the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package. This propulsion system achieves a remarkable torque of 750 Nm. As a result, the vehicle’s acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in just 3.8 seconds (for the saloon model equipped with RACE START), and it can reach a maximum speed of 280 km/h when equipped with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, although this speed is electronically capped. The vehicle can also operate solely on electric power up to speeds of 140 km/h.

The 120-kW electric motor is cleverly integrated within the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission to conserve space, employing cutting-edge permanently excited internal rotor synchronous technology for high power density. This electric motor provides instant torque of 480 Nm from standstill, contributing to the vehicle’s swift response and agility from the get-go.

For recharging, the vehicle comes equipped with an 11 kW onboard charger for alternating current, and an optional 60 kW DC fast charger is available for rapid charging, enabling the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ overt at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Mercedes Benz



