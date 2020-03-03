Mercedes AMG E 53 gets official

Earlier we saw the new Mercedes Benz E Class and now Mercedes has launched a high performance version, the Mercedes AMG E 53.

The new Mercedes AMG E 53 comes with 429 horsepower and it also comes with EQ Boost, the car has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 4.4 seconds.

With an updated striking design, increased options for individualization and the MBUX infotainment system, Mercedes-AMG is enhancing the E 53 Sedan. The completely redesigned front view lends the performance E-Class an even more powerful appearance. The AMG-specific radiator grille with its A-shaped contour along with redesigned LED headlamps reinforces the wide stance. Extensive design measures make the rear view of the sedan appear even more muscular thanks to the two-piece taillamps, new rear bumper and the new diffuser insert. The interior shows a sportier character through the large displays, new AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG-specific MBUX functions. The electrified, AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor generates an output of 429 hp and produces a peak torque of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator briefly provides an additional 21 hp of output, plus 184 lb-ft of torque and also feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other technical highlights include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+variable all-wheel drive system.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG E 53 over at Mercedes at the link below,

Source Mercedes

