Mercedes AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ unveiled

Mercedes Benz launched their new CLS back in April and now they have revealed more details about the most powerful model in the range, the Mercedes AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+.

The AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ come with a 3.0 litre engine that produces 435 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque. The car also gets a range of styling upgrades and other upgrades over the standard car.

A strictly limited special model of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 9.0-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 206-199 g/km)[1] forms the sportily exclusive spearhead. The first models will arrive at European retailers in August. Thanks to a comprehensive refresh last summer with updates to the driving assistance systems, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system and ENERGIZING Comfort, the CLS was already up-to-date in terms of technology.

The car will come with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4,5 seconds and a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

You can find out more details about the new AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals