Mercedes AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe starts at €95,511

Mercedes Benz is launching a new version of their CLE Coupe, the Mercedes AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and pricing for the car starts at €95,511 in Europe, the car comes with 449 horsepower or 330 KW from a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine and an electric compressor.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car is now available to order and there are a range of options available.

The new coupé comes standard with 19-inch AMG ten-spoke alloy wheels. They are aerodynamically optimised and painted matt black with high-sheen highlights. The front wheels measure 9.5 J x 19 clad with 265/40 R 19 tyres, while dimensions at the rear are 11.0 J x 19 with 295/35 R 19 tyres. Further 20-inch alloy wheels are also available in various colours.

A highlight in the interior is the front integral seats upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather/

MICROCUT black microfibre with AMG-specific graphics and contrasting red topstitching. They combine sporting character with strong lateral support. Other interior features include red seat belts and high-gloss carbon trim. There are also numerous upholstery options in leather and nappa leather, with the AMG emblem embossed into the front head restraints.

These options include an AMG Styling package for €1,785, an AMG exterior carbon package that costs €3,510, MANUFAKTUR spectral blue magno paint for €5,117.00, AMG Performance high-end seat package for €5,343.10 and many more options.

Source Mercedes Benz



