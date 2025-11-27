MelGeek Centauri Series Review: A Premium Hall Effect Custom Keyboard Crafted With Enthusiasm

Magnetic (Hall Effect) gaming keyboards have evolved into versatile lifestyle products. They are no longer just gaming tools. Users are now calling for faster switches for gaming, more mechanical typing sounds, and greater customization to show off personal creativity. Most keyboards tend to lean heavily toward either gaming flash or enthusiast craftsmanship, but not many can satisfy both.

The MelGeek’s new flagship keyboard series, the Centauri60 and Centauri80, is trying to bridge that divide. The Centauri takes the solid, quality feel of a custom-built keyboard and combines it with the latest magnetic switch technology. At the heart of it all is a deeply immersive OLED touchscreen that ties the experience together.

Interactive Command Center

Most keyboard displays have low resolution, are dim, and are slow to react. The Centauri’s nearly 2-inch OLED, with 325 PPI and a 60Hz refresh rate, resembles the clarity and smoothness you’d expect from a wearable device. The text is clear and sharp, the animation is smooth and natural, and the color reproduction is far superior to that of ordinary keyboard screens.

The screen’s responsiveness is supported by MelGeek’s dedicated display processor, separate from the keyboard’s main microcontroller. It means that the OLED doesn’t take up CPU resources from the keyboard. This ensures that updates are displayed instantly, even when performing dynamic operations such as switching configuration files, dragging animations, or triggering click gestures.

MelGeek also designed an intuitive Layered Control Architecture. The first layer is primarily for aesthetic wallpaper settings that transform the display into a miniature art space. The second layer is a Core Status Dashboard for functional settings that visualizes active configuration profiles and displays programmable virtual keys. This two-part design makes the interface both useful and decorative.

Next to the screen is a powerful “Super Dock” knob. You can use it to adjust the volume, switch songs, change lighting effects, or set one-touch commands. The knob and screen are seamlessly integrated, allowing for quick and easy operation while typing or playing games.

Magnetic Architecture with Real Engineering

Hall Effect switches are very popular at the moment, but Centauri’s technical expertise is what sets it apart. Instead of a single chip handling everything, it employs a distributed system with one master and five slave chips. Each slave chip processes data for its own zone, improving the process efficiency.

You will notice this most during intense typing or gaming sessions. The board feels incredibly responsive, unlike cheaper magnetic keyboards, without any sluggishness. Intelligent dynamic scanning technology, combined with Hall effect microswitches, adapts to your operating habits. It speeds up response when you type rapidly and conserves power when idle. You’ll gradually appreciate the value of these subtle advantages. The new Magic Magnetic Structure, equipped with a fourth-generation Hall effect sensor, will boast extremely low signal jitter.

Two additional patented technologies round out the switch system. Firstly, there is the Anti-Interference Magnetic Shielding, which helps reduce cross-key magnetic noise and minimizes the chance of neighboring-key interference. Secondly, a Water Ingress Alert system monitors the main PCB and activates an alarm if liquid intrusion is detected, helping to prevent irreversible damage. These may not be eye-catching new features, but they are thoughtful, reliability-focused designs that are rare in modern keyboards.

A Custom Keyboard Experience Ready to Game

For many users, the real deal of a premium keyboard is how it sounds. The Centauri is built to avoid the plasticky sound of typical gaming boards. The five-layer sound system and a flexible “gasket” mount that allows the plate to float ensure every keystroke feels soft and lands with a solid, satisfying sound. Choose the larger Centauri80, which has a deeper, more resonant tone. For those who prefer a crisper, more focused pitch, the Centauri60 is the ideal choice. Both are clearly tuned by individuals who possess a good understanding of acoustics.

The TTC Flip King of magnetic white switches provides a smooth feel when pressed and a firm typing feedback. The gasket structure, internal padding, and switch design together create a typing experience that rivals heavily modified custom keyboards.

Lighting That Sets the Mood

The Centauri keyboard opts for a soft, three-sided surround light effect. The diffused light creates a cool visual effect, making the keyboard appear to be floating on the desktop. It boasts 16 million colors and customizable zones, allowing you to adjust it to what you like. It maintains a consistently soft light that won’t cause discomfort. This lighting complements the OLED display well, giving the Centauri keyboard a cohesive appearance.

MelGeek’s redesigned Hive software suite ties everything together, including the OLED interface, lighting zones, macros, switch functions, and Super Dock controls. The Hive’s organization makes it easy to adjust key settings without having to dig through layers of submenus.

A Brand Forged by Passion

In a market often divided between flashy gaming gear and sparse enthusiast boards, MelGeek found its place and aim. The brand emerged in 2014 with the question of why users should have to choose between good design, solid construction, and advanced features. MelGeek decided to prove to the market that this can be balanced by creating keyboards that satisfy both the eye and the hands.

This thinking extends to the research and development process of the keyboards. The company sees its products not just as tools, but as a desktop buddy that supports your workflows and a buddy to have fun together. This creates a unique personal computing experience centered on the user’s creative journey, and it has become an integral part of the brand’s identity from the outset.

That consistently drives the brand to refine and improve its offerings. You’ll now find their keyboards on the desks of different people, like graphic designers, competitive gamers, software engineers, and architects. This is a sign that thoughtful, integrated design resonates across various fields and use cases.

The Centauri is the ideal keyboard for all users, regardless of their preferences. It delivers the speed and stability that gamers need from its magnetic switches. It can also offer creators a refined typing experience and practical screen controls.

For those who love building their perfect desk setup, the MelGeek website offers a wide range of customizable accessories. Ultimately, it’s the perfect upgrade for anyone who is looking to move beyond a standard gaming keyboard to something more premium.

For more information, visit MelGeek’s official website at https://www.melgeek.com/.



