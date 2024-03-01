Meizu P21 Pro smartphone gets official

Meizu has launched its latest smartphone, the Meizu P21 Pro and the handset comes with a .79” LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1,368 x 3,192 pixels. This marks a transition to a more cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, providing users with an expansive and immersive viewing experience. The display’s peak brightness reaches 1,250 nits, ensuring clarity and visibility even in brightly lit environments. One of the most noteworthy advancements is incorporating LTPO technology, which enables a dynamic refresh rate adjustment from 1 to 120Hz. This enhances the visual experience during various content consumptions, such as smoother scrolling and more responsive gaming but also optimizes power consumption, contributing to longer battery life.

Under the hood, the Meizu 21 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, representing the pinnacle of mobile processing power. This processor ensures that the Meizu 21 Pro delivers top-tier performance across all applications, from demanding games to multitasking between complex apps. It comes standard with 12GB of RAM, with an option to upgrade to 16GB, catering to power users seeking extra memory headroom. Storage options are generous, ranging from 256GB to a whopping 1TB, providing ample space for apps, media, and documents without the need for constant management.

The camera setup on the Meizu 21 Pro is a comprehensive suite designed for versatility and quality. The rear camera array features a 50MP main sensor, complemented by a 72mm 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 122° field of view. This combination allows for a wide range of photography, from detailed portraits to expansive landscapes. A Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor enhances autofocus capabilities, making capturing sharp images quicker and more reliable. Notably, the main camera supports 8K video recording, along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), providing smooth and high-quality video capture. The front camera maintains a high standard with a 32MP sensor, ensuring detailed and vibrant selfies.

The Meizu 21 Pro houses a substantial 5,050mAh battery, an upgrade that promises extended usage times, catering to the demands of modern smartphone users. Charging capabilities have also seen an improvement, with the device supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. This means users can expect rapid charging times, minimizing downtime and enhancing convenience.

Pricing for the handset in China will start at CNY 5,000 which is about $700 at the current exchange rate, you can find out more details about the device over at the Meizu website at the link below.

Source Meizu, GSM Arena



