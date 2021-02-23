Meizu 18 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on the specifications on the new Meizu 18 smartphone, the handset will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

The handset will also come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it is also rumored to feature a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging. There will also be a Pro model with a larger 4500 mAh battery.

The Meizu 18 smartphone will come with a range of cameras which will include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel camera.

The front camera is rumored to be an under the display camera, although there are no details on how many megapixels it will feature.

