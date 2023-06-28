Easily manage your meeting notes with OneNote

Microsoft has this week introduced new features to its OneNote application making it easier for you to manage your meeting notes. Enabling you to plan and follow-up on all the meetings during your day. The improved Meeting Details feature now removes the time-consuming task of capturing meeting notes allowing you to focus on following up and the task of running meetings.

In addition to basic meeting information like date, description, and attendees, OneNote’s Meeting Details goes a step further. It now integrates content from Teams’ intelligent meeting recap feature, including AI-generated meeting notes and AI-suggested tasks. Also, any documents shared during the Teams meeting are added for a comprehensive understanding of the meeting proceedings.

Meeting Details in OneNote

OneNote now allows you to incorporate context from your meetings directly into your Notebook. With just one click, using the Meeting Details function in the OneNote ribbon or the ‘Send to OneNote’ feature in Outlook, you can bring in the essence of your meetings to your notes. To further streamline your note-taking process, OneNote offers contextual suggestions while creating content in your Notebook. This facilitates seamless access to necessary information and augments your notes with crucial details from the meeting.

Furthermore, OneNote enhances collaboration across Microsoft 365 by incorporating the meeting’s corresponding Loop collaborative notes within the Meeting Details. Any contributions made within the Loop component will automatically be shared with the meeting participants. And of course, you can continue to utilize the OneNote canvas to write or ink personal annotations outside the Loop component.

You will be pleased to know that these improvements are slated for release this fall to OneNote Windows Desktop for Microsoft Insiders. For more information on the new Meeting Details in OneNote jump over to the official Microsoft community website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals