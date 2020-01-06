Medium format camera digital back for Hasselblad, Bronica, Rolleiflex, Mamiya and more

If you would like to upgrade your older nondigital medium format analog photo cameras to capture digital images you may be interested in a new photography accessory called “I’m Back”. Offering an affordable medium format digital back for Hasselblad, Bronica, Rolleiflex, Mamiya and others. Check out the video below to learn more about the camera adapter which is now available to back with a 27% discount and worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020.

“I’m Back MF – Low cost digital back for medium format analog photo cameras. Our goal is to unlock the creativity that is in you, to have a lot of fun and to revive the medium format analog photo cameras. With I’m Back you can take full format digital pictures, make videos and always switch back to analog film photography. Touch screen display, Panasonic MN34120 16 mp, photo jpg and raw (B&W), video normal and slow motion, time lapse, ISO, EV, photo burst (3 at 10 pics a second), B6W, sepia, color, max 128gb micro SD storage. “

“I’m Back MF is a low cost and multi brand digital back, all you need is only one device and you can start using again the 6×4.5, 6X6 and 6X7 cm analog cameras. I’m Back MF is suitable for those who always wanted to have a “hybrid” full frame camera working with photographic films or in digital mode. An elegant shape with a 3.5” touch screen display will guarantee you maximum fun. Be ready to enjoy exclusive vintage photos from your wonderful medium format camera.”

Specifications of the camera digital back include :

Sensor： 16Mega CMOS Sensor Panasonic MN34120

Processor: Nt 96660

Picture System: Focusing screen

Video Resolution： UHD24（2880*2160） QHD30（2560*1440）

108OP60/30 720P120/60/30 VGA240

Video aspect: Focusing screen/Vintage

Picture Size： 20M 16M 12M 10M 8M 5M 3M VGA

Video Format： MP4 H.264

Picture Format： JPG Color/Sepia/B&W & RAW (Black&Withe)

Storage Capacity： Micro SD Max 128Gb

USB Interface： USB TYPE-C

Display： 2.0″capacitive touch screen

ISO: 100 – 3200

Auto White: yes

Balance： yes

Auto Eve ： yes

Picture ip： yes

WIFI： yes

Remote： yes

Language EN FR ES PT DE IT CN RU JP

Battery: 3.7V 2.700mAh

Source: Indiegogo

