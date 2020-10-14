Zen Egg mindfulness, meditation tool hits Kickstarter

Zen Egg is a new mindfulness tool launched via Kickstarter designed to help you remind yourself to create time for yourself. “We find ourselves in a fast-changing and uncertain environment, having to learn new ways of doing things, and adapting to the ‘new normal’. This is causing us a great deal of stress, frustration, fear of the unknown, and even anger.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $30 or £24. If the Zen Egg Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Zen Egg project view the promotional video below.

“Zen Egg is a tool that helps us to cope with the uncertainties and the challenges we are currently facing. It reminds us to create some time for ourselves only. It supports us to calm down and self-reflect, which in turn helps us to adapt our perception of the world or change our habits and behavior. Zen Egg helps you find your inner balance. Observe the hypnotic swaying of Zen Egg that calms down in an upright position. It is a truly meditative experience that walks you away from stress, somewhere into a more peaceful place of mind.”

“Touch the Zen Egg. Fidget it. Squeeze it or just hold it in your hands. The palm shaped wooden egg feels cozy and soothes your body and mind with the feeling of warm comfort. The rounded shape of the Zen Egg allows you to hold it firmly in your hand and apply pressure directly and easily to relieve body tension. The warmth of the solid wood and inherent aroma gives the egg the natural feel that your body responds to.”

Create a calmer and understanding work environment by starting an open conversation about stress and anxiety. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Zen Egg crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

