Muro app controlled mechanical music box

Muro is a unique mechanical music box that allows you to enjoy music controlled using a smartphone companion application. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique music box which is now available via Indiegogo priced at $330 or roughly £269. Before goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020. “Enjoy unlimited live music played by a mechanical music box- you can even make your own songs!”

“Many people feel tired of listening to the same song in a music box easily. Then, we started to wonder: What if a music box can play more than one song? What if there is a music box that can play all of the memories in just a box? The answer is Muro Box, Music Robot in a Box. With the patented cylinder and exclusive app for Muro Box, you can enjoy the live music performance of a mechanical music box playing all of your favorite songs right away!”

“We invented the world’s first app-controlled cylinder for Muro Box to make your dream come true: One music box plays all of your favorite songs. Our patented design breaks the limitation of a traditional music box but still preserves the resonance and sound generated from a mechanical movement.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals