NIUBCP mechanical keyboard with integrated wireless charger and tablet stand

NIUBCP has taken to Kickstarter to launch its new mechanical keyboard featuring an integrated tablet stand, keyboard tilt mechanism and wireless charger providing 15W of power to your phone or tablet directly through the stand. The hot swappable keyboard features Bluetooth connectivity via 2.4 GHz together with an optional wired connection and RGB backlighting. The layout takes the form of 61 compact keys and allows you to connect up to 4 devices simultaneously via Bluetooth, supporting Windows, Mac, iOS and Android platforms.

“With 61-keys, the NIUBCP is the perfect combination of compact design and quality construction with fully functions. It has combined all features you want for a compact 60% layout mechanical keyboard, hot-swappable, double-shot translucent PBT Keycaps, wireless and wired dual connectivity, RGB backlight, and more! It easily pairs with up to four devices at once to maximize productivity and ease of use. And is compatible with iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android. Featuring integrated stand and wireless charger, perfect for tablets and smartphones, enabling peak productivity and a great tactile typing experience.”

Assuming that the funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $85 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“NIUBCP has full-size functionality in a compact design with 61 necessary keys. Providing the perfect tactile typing experience, take your gaming and daily work to the next level. NIUBCP mechanical keyboard provide in 6 styles. Integrating a breakthrough double-shot translucent PBT keycaps and unique RGB backlight make typing an enjoyable experience.”

“The custom 15W wireless charge pad can be adjusted 270 degrees. It can be adjusted to 3 different ergonomic angles to experience different typing postures, and it can also be used as a smartphone or tablet stand that can be adjusted to any angle. The integrated tablet stand allows smartphones and tablets to easily sit in the wireless pad. You can save space in your bag without bringing extra tablet stands or cases, while enjoying a better typing experience in comparison to portable membrane keyboards.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

