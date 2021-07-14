ADATA has introduced a new addition to its range of gaming mechanical keyboard this week announcing the launch of the new ADATA XPG MAGE RGB gaming keyboard featuring a aluminum casing and linear and quiet mechanical Red Switches. Designed for Gamers, E-sports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts the XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard will soon be available to purchase worldwide and is compatible with the companies XPG PRIME software, allowing you to customize its illuminations to suit different games, environments or applications depending on your preference.

The XPG MAGE keyboard come supplied with a detachable 1.8 meter (5.9 ft) Type-C to Type-A cable that offers better portability, faster cleanup, and easier replacement if needed.

“Featuring linear and quiet Red mechanical key switches, the XPG MAGE is great for both gaming and typing. They deliver smooth responsiveness and accuracy and have no tactile bump in the middle to allow a faster actuation and overcome noises. The XPG MAGE also sports full anti-ghosting capability that does away with conflicting signals or missed key presses.”

“A PC is a gateway to a world of possibilities. Be it gaming, streaming, creating, chatting, or procrastinating from work, you can do it all from your desk with the magic of a PC. You just need the right tools to wield that power. The XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard is just the tool for the job. It’s magic at your fingertips.”

“A gaming mechanical keyboard with no software is like a wizard with no spells. It looks and sounds cool, but it can’t really do anything. That’s why the XPG MAGE is compatible with XPG PRIME software. Customize your single key RGB lighting, media and macro keys, and even your button layout all in one place. “

For more information, pricing and full specifications for the ADATA XPG MAGE gaming mechanical keyboard jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : ADATA

