If you are interested in learning how to build your very own Raspberry Pi RP2040 powered programmable keypad, you may be interested in a new article published to the Tom’s Hardware website this week by Les Pounder, using the Pimoroni Keybow 2040.

The Keybow 2040 is Pimoroni’s second RP2040 based programmable board, following on from the companies Tiny 2040 and as the name suggests offered a smaller version of the Raspberry Pi Pico. The Pimoroni Keybow 2040 is priced at £50 or $70 and offers any easy and refined way of creating your very own custom programmable keypad.

“Using the power of the RP2040 and the ease of use CircuitPython affords, build your own keyboard shortcut device and save time! Keybow evolves into its final form with a 4x4 grid of keys, and low latency input, high reliability and a super slim footprint courtesy of the brand new RP2040 chip from Raspberry Pi.

The RP2040 microcontroller chip is incorporated neatly into the Keybow 2040 PCB, so it’s a tidy all-in-one unit. We’ve added our favourite Kailh Speed switches (available in clicky and linear varieties, with tactile ones coming soon) and smart transparent DSA keycaps that look incredible when lit up with the fully customisable per-key RGB lighting.”

Powered by RP2040

2MB of flash memory.

16 (4x4 matrix) of low profile keys connected directly to GPIOs

Kailh hot-swap switch sockets (for Cherry MX-compatible switches)

Per key RGB LEDs driven by an IS31FL3731 PWM LED matrix driver

A BOOTSEL button (this can also be used as a user switch)

A reset button!

Powered and programmable via USB-C

Dimensions: approx 76mm x 76mm x 30mm (L x W x H, including switches, keycaps and feet)

No soldering required!

Comes with CircuitPython pre-installed

Keybow 2040 CircuitPython library

Source : Tom’s Hardware : Adafruit : Pimoroni

