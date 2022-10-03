Vulcan II Mini optical mechanical keyboard for gaming

Following on from the recent release of the Vulcan II Max mechanical keyboard Roccat have this week announced the arrival of the smaller and aptly named Vulcan II Mini optical mechanical gaming keyboard which is now available to purchase worldwide priced at $150 or £130 €150 depending on your location.

The Vulcan II Mini mechanical keyboard is equipped with the companies second generation TITAN II Optical Switches offering “ultra-fast actuation and incredible durability with a 100 million keypress life cycle“. The optical switches take the form of red/linear switches designed to have a smooth and instant actuation, “perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes” says Roccat.

The Vulcan II Mini optical mechanical keyboard offers a compact 65% footprint and is the world’s first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology offering 30 multi-function smart keys featuring a second LED, enabling you to set secondary functions that can be easily visualized using the RGB lighting incorporated into the keyboard.

“Improving our beloved Vulcan PC gaming keyboard design is always a daunting prospect, but ultimately always ends with a highly rewarding product like the Vulcan II Mini,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “With the Mini, we are once again introducing and improving a range of innovative new features, and now including the ability to customize elements. The Vulcan II Mini is small in size but big in performance and personality.”

“Since the launch of the original Vulcan, ROCCAT has grown its signature line of PC gaming keyboards to include a variety of models that have innovated on design and features, always moving the needle forward. ROCCAT’s Vulcan keyboards are known for their clean, modern, and sleek RGB-driven aesthetics without compromising on performance.

Beyond Dual LED Smart Keys and TITAN II Optical Switches, gamers can save up to five profiles of custom RGB lighting, key reassignment and more directly on the keyboard. The Vulcan II Mini’s anodized aluminium backplate ensures structural integrity and sets the stage for ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting technology, which produces vibrant lighting displays right out of the box that can sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products.”

