Genesis Thor 303 TKL Black mechanical gaming keyboard

Genesis has this week introduced its latest mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the Thor 303 TKL Black which is now available to purchase priced at €63 or $67. Equipped with 25 lighting modes, as well as the N-Key Rollover function the keyboard also features exchangeable mechanical Outemu Red switches.

“The updated version of the Thor 303 TKL is distinguished by improved stabilizers, which thanks to their properties and high-quality lubrication, ensure quiet operation and even smoother key movement. There is also a special dust cover that protects the switch mechanism and extends its life.”

Mechanical gaming keyboard

“Thor 303 TKL is a Hot Swap mechanical keyboard with interchangeable Outemu Red switches, featuring extremely fast response and a lifespan of up to 50 million clicks. A durable aluminum chassis combined with full RGB illumination and PRISMO effect guarantee durability and a spectacular look during any gaming session.”

PC communication: wired

Key mechanism: mechanical

Switch type: HOT SWAP OUTEMU RED

Cord length: 1.8 m

Number of keys: 87

Multimedia keys: 11

Actuation force: 45 g ±10 g

Latency: 8 ms

Actuation point: 2 mm ± 0.6 mm

Key durability: 50 million clicks

Illumination colors: (16 mil)

Software: Yes

Size: 355 x 136 x 36 mm

Switch compatibility: Outemu

System requirements: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

“Hot Swap technology allows for instant switch replacement without the need for soldering and technical knowledge. Any user can handle the replacement, just vertically pull out the switch with the included metal clip and insert a new one. Thanks to this, you can fully adjust the parameters of the keyboard to your preferences and extend the life of your beloved keyboard by several more years. Grab the switch, remove it, and replace it with the one that best suits your needs!”

“The extremely precise Outemu Red mechanical switches are characterized by fast response, a very low actuation point of 2 mm and the required actuation force of only 45 g. With Thor 303 TKL you will always be one step ahead of your opponent.”

Source : Genesis



