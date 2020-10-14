New Corsair K60 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboards

Corsair has this week launched a new mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the Corsair K60 RGB Pro, finished with an iconic brushed aluminum frame, 100% CHERRY mechanical keyswitches, and RGB lighting, in the form of the Corsair K60 Pro, Corsair K60 RGB Pro, Corsair K60 RGB Pro Low Profile and Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE. “Each K60 PRO keyboard is a stylish and strong choice to make you the key player in every game” says Corsair.

“The CORSAIR K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is built for both style and substance with a durable brushed aluminum frame and CHERRY VIOLA mechanical keyswitches that let your vivid per-key RGB backlighting shine through. The K60 RGB PRO’s full range of colors and RGB lighting effects are unlocked with CORSAIR iCUE software, synchronizing with all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices for spectacular system-wide displays.”

“Created by CHERRY, the inventor of the mechanical keyswitch, the new VIOLA keyswitches utilize a patented self-cleaning V-Shape contact system and a two-stage, CrossLinear activation. The result is a smooth linear keypress and a satisfying fast reset ready to take on whatever your fingers can throw at it.”

In the coming months Corsair will also expand the K60 PRO further with the launch of the K60 RGB PRO SE, which adds a premium magnetic detachable cushioned palm rest and wear-and-shine resistant PBT double-shot keycaps, and the K60 RGB PRO LOW PROFILE, which offers the lower 11.9 mm switch height and short actuation performance of CHERRY MX Low Profile RGB SPEED keyswitches.

