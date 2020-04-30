Genesis Gaming Thor 300 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

Genesis Gaming as announced the availability of their new Genesis Thor 300 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard, which is now available to purchase priced at €57. Enclosed inside an aluminium casing the gaming keyboard is equipped with a set of mechanical Outemu Brown switches, offering a reaction time of just 8 milliseconds and low force required for activation is just 55g.

The switches are covered with caps which are resistant to wear and tear thanks to Double Injection technology and are good for up to 50 million clicks says Genesis Gaming. The affordable keyboard also features PRISMO effect RGB LED illuminations.

Specifications of the new Genesis Thor 300 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard include :

– model: Thor 300 RGB

– keyboard type: mechanical

– switches: Outemu Brown

– switch durability: 50 million clicks

– force required for activation: 55 g (+/- 10 g)

– activation point: 1.8 mm (+/- 0.6 mm)

– number of keys: 104

– number of multimedia keys: 11

– size: 442 x 136 x 36 mm

– communication: 1.75 m USB cable

– supported operating systems: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

