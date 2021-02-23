HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard $100

After previously being unveiled the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard fitted with HyperX Red switches is now available to purchase priced at $100. Offering a 60% for the factor keyboard designed for “performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch” says HyperX the gaming division of Kingston Technology.

Features of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard include a full aircraft-grade aluminium body, RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and double shot PBT keycaps with secondary functions. HyperX Red switches are designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time than other switches, offering a more responsive switch,, offering a more responsive switch.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Our new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard will meet the needs of gamers looking for an even more compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard for their gaming and work from home setups.

Alloy Origins 60 features Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. With on-board memory, users can save up to three profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and a detachable USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable.”

Features of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard :

– Petite 60% form factor

– HyperX mechanical switches1

– Full aircraft-grade aluminum body

– Double shot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions

– RGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effects

– Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software

– Three adjustable keyboard angles and detachable USB-C cable

– Included keycap puller and additional keycaps

– Onboard memory

– Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities

– Multi-platform compatibility

Source : HyperX

