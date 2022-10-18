ROCCAT Vulcan II Max optical mechanical gaming keyboard

ROCCAT has introduced its new Vulcan II Max optical mechanical gaming keyboard this week announcing it’s availability from worldwide resellers priced at $229.99, £199.99 or €229.99 depending on your location. The Vulcan II Max features ROCCAT’s TITAN II Optical Switches which are also compatible with many third party cross shaped mount keycaps for further personalization if needed. Equipped with 4 MB of internal memory the keyboard can save up to four profiles of custom lighting, key reassignment and more.

“Our new Max products offer PC gamers the ultimate in ROCCAT design, performance, and aesthetics, and the Vulcan II Max delivers on all fronts,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “From our super-fast TITAN II Optical Switches to the sleek design and stylish RGB-illuminated wrist rest, the Vulcan II Max is the fastest, most beautiful keyboard we’ve created yet.”

Vulcan II Max gaming keyboard

TITAN II Optical Mechanical Switches

Translucent Detachable Palm Rest

Easy-Shift [+] unlocks a second function layer

Smart Keys with dedicated LED indicate when secondary functions are active

Dedicated Media Controls

Durable aluminum top plate

On-board storage for up to 4 user profiles

3rd party keycap compatibility

HD AIMO RGB Lighting

“The Vulcan II Max also features other ROCCAT fan-favorite keyboard design elements, such as the anodized aluminium plate for durable structural integrity, and dedicated media controls. The Vulcan II Max’s soft, translucent palm rest sets the stage for ROCCAT’s AIMO smart lighting technology, which produces vibrant RGB lighting displays right out of the box. To create the most beautiful desktop RGB setup, sync the Vulcan II Max with other compatible AIMO-enabled products like the Syn Max Air headset and Kone XP Air mouse for an immersive lighting display sure to make friends and family members jealous.”

Source : ROCCAT



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals