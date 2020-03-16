Everest mechanical gaming keyboard announces new stretch goal for Midnight Black Edition

After launching a Kickstarter campaign for the modular mechanical gaming keyboard earlier this month, the development team behind Everest have announced a new stretch goal for a Midnight Black Edition of the unique keyboard. The Everest mechanical gaming keyboard is now available to preorder price from $90, £85 or €95 depending on your location and exchange rate and will be available in three different versions : Everest Core Barebone, Everest Core and Everest Max.

– Everest Core Barebone contains the base keyboard without keycaps and switches along with a 2 m USB Type-C cable, 5 additional Cherry MX switches, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 4 spacers for Everest’s feet, and a pack of Mountain logo stickers.

– Everest Core contains the base keyboard along with a 2 m USB Type-C cable, 5 additional Cherry MX switches, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 4 spacers for Everest’s feet, and a pack of Mountain logo stickers.

– Everest Max in addition to receiving everything in the Core version, the Max also includes the Media Dock with Display Dial, Numpad with 4 display keys, Palm Rest, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 8 spacers for Everest & add-on feet (instead of 4) and a 15 cm USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Features of the Innovative Keyboard include :

– Modularity

– Removable Numpad with integrated display keys (Max version)

– Removable Media Dock with Display Dial (Max version)

– Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches

– Cherry MX Switches

– USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub

– USB Type-C removable Cable

– Magnetic Palm Rest (Max version)

– RGB illumination per key and 360-degree lightbar

– Full USB N-Key Rollover

-Base Camp Software Support

“From the very beginning, our philosophy was to design user-centric products without any compromise,” says Tobias Brinkmann, Founder & CEO of Mountain. “We wanted to create an innovative keyboard enabling customization for individual needs through modularity. In its very essence, Everest is the keyboard we wanted for ourselves

Source : Kickstarter

